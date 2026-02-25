Scott Wedgewood News: Slated to start Wednesday
Wedgewood is slated to start Wednesday's road game against Utah, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Wedgewood started in just one of Colorado's seven games leading up to the Olympic break, but he'll start in the first half of a back-to-back set following the layoff. Across seven outings since the start of the calendar year, he's gone 3-3-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .888 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!3 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers20 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades31 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More