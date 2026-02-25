Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Wedgewood is slated to start Wednesday's road game against Utah, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood started in just one of Colorado's seven games leading up to the Olympic break, but he'll start in the first half of a back-to-back set following the layoff. Across seven outings since the start of the calendar year, he's gone 3-3-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .888 save percentage.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
