Scott Wedgewood News: Slated to start Wednesday
Wedgewood is expected to start at home against Vegas in Game 1 on Wednesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Wedgewood entered last Wednesday's Game 5 against Minnesota in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood, and Wedgewood went on to stop the seven shots he faced en route to a 4-3 series-winning overtime victory. The 33-year-old is 7-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .914 save percentage in eight playoff outings this year. Vegas has averaged an impressive 3.67 goals per game in the 2026 postseason.
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