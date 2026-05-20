Scott Wedgewood News: Slated to start Wednesday

Wedgewood is expected to start at home against Vegas in Game 1 on Wednesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Wedgewood entered last Wednesday's Game 5 against Minnesota in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood, and Wedgewood went on to stop the seven shots he faced en route to a 4-3 series-winning overtime victory. The 33-year-old is 7-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .914 save percentage in eight playoff outings this year. Vegas has averaged an impressive 3.67 goals per game in the 2026 postseason.