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Scott Wedgewood News: Squanders three-goal lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Wedgewood stopped 18 of 22 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Wedgewood was given the nod again in Vegas despite losing the previous two games on home ice. The Avalanche gave him a 3-0 lead in the first period, but the Golden Knights charged back and took the contest. This is the first time Wedgewood has lost three straight games all year. He's down to 7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 11 playoff outings. With Wedgewood's struggles against the Golden Knights, head coach Jared Bednar may consider turning to Mackenzie Blackwood with the Avalanche's season on the line in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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