Scott Wedgewood News: Starting again Sunday

Wedgewood will protect the home net against Dallas on Sunday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood has stopped 74 of 77 shots during his three-game winning streak and is coming off a 22-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over Calgary. He has posted a record of 8-4-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 13 appearances with Colorado this season. Despite occupying the backup role in Friday's game, Mackenzie Blackwood may still not be well enough to start because of an illness. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 3.38 goals per game in 2024-25.