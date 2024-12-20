Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Anaheim

Wedgewood will start Friday's road game versus Anaheim, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Wedgewood lost his last start, giving up three goals on 22 shots against Utah. The 32-year-old has won three of five outings with the Avalanche, including one shutout, and he's allowed just nine goals since he was traded from the Predators. Wedgewood has a favorable matchup Friday, though the Avalanche are playing the second half of a back-to-back.