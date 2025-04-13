Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Anaheim

Wedgewood will patrol the road blue paint Sunday in Anaheim, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Wedgewood hasn't been overly busy in back-to-back wins over Chicago and Vegas, turning aside a combined 40 of 44 shots. The Ontario native has a stellar 12-4-1 record, 1.99 GAA and .918 save percentage across 18 appearances with Colorado after being acquired from Nashville in November. The Ducks have scored 11 goals over their last five games, going 2-3-0 in that span. Wedgewood is 2-1-0 with a .906 save percentage against Anaheim in his career.