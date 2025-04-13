Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Wedgewood will patrol the road blue paint Sunday in Anaheim, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Wedgewood hasn't been overly busy in back-to-back wins over Chicago and Vegas, turning aside a combined 40 of 44 shots. The Ontario native has a stellar 12-4-1 record, 1.99 GAA and .918 save percentage across 18 appearances with Colorado after being acquired from Nashville in November. The Ducks have scored 11 goals over their last five games, going 2-3-0 in that span. Wedgewood is 2-1-0 with a .906 save percentage against Anaheim in his career.

