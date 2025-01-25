Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Wedgewood will guard the visiting cage in Boston on Saturday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood will make his second start in the last 11 games as Mackenzie Blackwood is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with the Avalanche. Wedgewood is 5-2-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a. .914 save percentage with Colorado in eight appearances after he was dealt in November from Nashville. Boston is averaging only 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25, 26th in the NHL.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
