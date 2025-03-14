Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Calgary

Wedgewood will guard the visiting net in Calgary on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood will replace Mackenzie Blackwood who is under the weather, but should still be well enough to back up Wedgewood. Wedgewood is coming off a 20-save shutout over Chicago on Monday, giving him a 7-4-0 with a pair of shutouts in 12 games with Colorado this season. The Flames are averaging 2.56 goals per game in 2024-25, the lowest in the NHL.