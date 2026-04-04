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Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Wedgewood will defend the road net against the Stars on Saturday, according to Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Since the Olympic break, Wedgewood has gone 7-2-1 while allowing only 15 goals on 221 shots. He has a 27-6-6 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 41 appearances. Dallas is tied for eighth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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