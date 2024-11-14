Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood News: Starting in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Wedgewood will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Juuse Saros has already lost to the Oilers twice this season, and this is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Wedgewood will get the nod. Wedgewood hasn't been sharp in limited action, allowing 13 goals on 82 shots over three appearances, going 1-2-0 in those games.

