Scott Wedgewood News: Starting Sunday

Wedgewood will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Sunday, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

The Avalanche will use Alexandar Georgiev in Detroit on Saturday, leaving Sunday's start to Wedgewood. Wedgewood has stopped 52 of 56 shots (.929 save percentage) in his two appearances with the Avalanche since his trade from Nashville seven days ago. The Devils are third in NHL scoring with 102 goals.