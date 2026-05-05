Scott Wedgewood News: Stays undefeated in playoffs
Wedgewood stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
This game started where the previous one left off, but the Avalanche were able to get control and keep the Wild at bay. Wedgewood came away with his 10th straight win overall, which includes all six playoff contests so far. He has added a 2.12 GAA and a .923 save percentage. With some time off before Game 3 on Saturday in Minnesota, Wedgewood should be rested and ready to go as he looks to keep his winning streak going.
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