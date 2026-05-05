Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Stays undefeated in playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Wedgewood stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.

This game started where the previous one left off, but the Avalanche were able to get control and keep the Wild at bay. Wedgewood came away with his 10th straight win overall, which includes all six playoff contests so far. He has added a 2.12 GAA and a .923 save percentage. With some time off before Game 3 on Saturday in Minnesota, Wedgewood should be rested and ready to go as he looks to keep his winning streak going.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago