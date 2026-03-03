Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Steady in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Wedgewood allowed one goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Wedgewood has won both of his outings since the Olympic break, stopping 55 of 58 shots in those games. The 33-year-old limited the Ducks to a Cutter Gauthier tally in the second period of this contest. Wedgewood is up to 22-4-5 with a 2.25 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 33 outings this season. Despite his continued strong play, he looks to be in the backup role behind Mackenzie Blackwood, who has been just as good. The Avalanche have a huge matchup ahead when they visit the Stars on Friday.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
