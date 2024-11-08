Scott Wedgewood News: Struggles in loss to Florida
Wedgewood stopped 28 of 34 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
Wedgewood has struggled massively in his three appearances this season, giving up at least three goals each time en route to a 1-2-0 record, a 4.37 GAA and a subpar .841 save percentage. Wedgewood shouldn't be targeted in any fantasy format going forward, both due to his struggles but also due to his backup role behind Juuse Saros.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now