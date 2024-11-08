Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood

Scott Wedgewood News: Struggles in loss to Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Wedgewood stopped 28 of 34 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Wedgewood has struggled massively in his three appearances this season, giving up at least three goals each time en route to a 1-2-0 record, a 4.37 GAA and a subpar .841 save percentage. Wedgewood shouldn't be targeted in any fantasy format going forward, both due to his struggles but also due to his backup role behind Juuse Saros.

Scott Wedgewood
Nashville Predators
