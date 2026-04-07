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Scott Wedgewood News: Tending twine in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Wedgewood will between the road pipes against the Blues on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood has gone 3-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and a .940 save percentage over his last four appearances, with his most recent performance being a 17-save shutout in Dallas on Saturday. The Avalanche lost to the Blues in Colorado on Sunday, but Mackenzie Blackwood was in goal for that game. This will be Wedgewood's first start against St. Louis in 2025-26. He is 3-1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .923 save percentage across five regular-season games against the Blues during his career.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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