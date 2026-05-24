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Scott Wedgewood News: Tending twine in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 5:05pm

Wedgewood will be between the road pipes in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Wedgewood started the playoffs with six straight wins, but he's faltered lately, going 1-3 over his last four outings while allowing eight goals on 70 shots. However, head coach Jared Bednar is showing trust in the 33-year-old netminder, as Colorado's bench boss could have elected to go with Mackenzie Blackwood since Wedgewood was in net for the first two games of this series, both of which were losses. The Avalanche are getting a huge boost to their lineup Sunday -- Cale Makar (upper body) is giving it a go in his usual spot on the No. 1 pairing next to Devon Toews.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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