Wedgewood will guard the home goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Wedgewood will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros earned the win Friday over the Blackhawks. The 32-year-old Wedgewood's last game action came Opening Night versus the Stars, and he allowed four goals on 20 shots in that contest. The Blue Jackets have scored 24 goals over six games this season.