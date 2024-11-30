Scott Wedgewood News: Traded to Colorado

Wedgewood was traded from Nashville to Colorado for Justus Annunen and a 2025 sixth-round pick Saturday.

Wedgewood is in line to become the No. 1 goaltender in Colorado, replacing Alexandar Georgiev, as the Avalanche have been horrible between the pipes. Wedgewood was 1-2-1 with a 3.69 GAA and an .878 save percentage in limited action behind Juuse Saros. Wedgewood was 16-7-5 with a 2.85 GAA and an .899 save percentage with Dallas last season and the Avs are banking on that type of netminding to lead them this season.