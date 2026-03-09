Scott Wedgewood News: Win streak at four
Wedgewood turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
The 33-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, and Wedgewood capped another strong performance with a big blocker save on Vladimir Tarasenko in the final round of the shootout. Wedgewood has won four straight outings, including one in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood, and he's posted a 1.33 GAA and .951 save percentage over his win streak.
