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Scott Wedgewood News: Wins again in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Wedgewood stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Wedgewood allowed multiple goals for the first time over eight outings in April, but he still played well enough to win. He's now won seven straight games, including all three playoff contests in the first round to put the Avalanche a win away from advancing to the second round. At this point, Wedgewood looks locked into the starting role, so expect to see him between the pipes for Sunday's Game 4 in Los Angeles.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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