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Scott Wedgewood News: Wins despite allowing six goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Wedgewood allowed six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Wedgewood allowed more goals in this game against the Wild than he did in the entire first-round sweep of the Kings (five goals on 101 shots). While the step up in competition is obvious, Wedgewood has had few true duds all season. The 33-year-old has won all five of his postseason outings, and unless he continues to struggle against the Wild, he will have the edge over Mackenzie Blackwood for starts. Game 2 is set for Tuesday in Colorado.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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