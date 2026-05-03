Scott Wedgewood News: Wins despite allowing six goals
Wedgewood allowed six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Wedgewood allowed more goals in this game against the Wild than he did in the entire first-round sweep of the Kings (five goals on 101 shots). While the step up in competition is obvious, Wedgewood has had few true duds all season. The 33-year-old has won all five of his postseason outings, and unless he continues to struggle against the Wild, he will have the edge over Mackenzie Blackwood for starts. Game 2 is set for Tuesday in Colorado.
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