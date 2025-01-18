Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Wins in first game back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 9:11pm

Wedgewood made 26 saves in a 6-3 victory over the Stars on Saturday.

It was his first start since he sustained an ankle injury against Buffalo on Jan. 2. Getting Wedgewood back is a big boost for the Avs, as Mackenzie Blackwood played eight of nine games and would probably benefit from a break. Wedgewood's 2.44 GAA and .914 save percentage are already strong, and the net situation in Mile High is far more stable with Blackwood in town. Daily managers can count on solid numbers when Wedgewood is in the net.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
