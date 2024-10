Wedgewood stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Predators didn't lead until Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winner 1:44 into overtime. Wedgewood has allowed seven goals on 48 shots over his first two appearances of the season, which isn't enough for him to make a dent in Juuse Saros' playing time. Wedgewood will likely return to the bench when the Predators visit the Lightning on Monday.