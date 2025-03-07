Seamus Casey News: Not on NHL roster

Casey is not listed on the Devils' roster, indicating he was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday, per the NHL media site.

It's unclear if this is a paper move. Casey's demotion leaves the Devils with just six healthy blueliners -- Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) is out for the rest of the regular season and Dougie Hamilton (lower body) is out indefinitely. Casey should be eligible for the AHL playoffs, but the Devils may eventually call him back up to provide extra defensive depth in the NHL amid these significant injury absences.