Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seamus Casey headshot

Seamus Casey News: Picks up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Casey notched an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

This was Casey's first game and first point since he was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday. The 21-year-old slotted into a third-pairing role, bumping fellow youngster Simon Nemec out of the lineup for Saturday's game. Casey has displayed his skills in a small sample this season, earning six points, nine shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 11 appearances. He may have a chance to compete for third-pairing minutes to close out the regular season, though Nemec and Dennis Cholowski are also in the mix.

Seamus Casey
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now