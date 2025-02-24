Seamus Casey News: Scores in big win

Casey scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

This was Casey's first NHL action since Oct. 19. The 21-year-old is set to compete with Simon Nemec for playing time during the absence of Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body). Casey has made a good first impression with five points (four goals, one assist), nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating over nine contests, though he is seeing sheltered minutes on the third pairing.