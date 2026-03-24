Sean Couturier Injury: Game-time call against Columbus
Couturier (upper body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Couturier missed the last two games of the Flyers' road trip in California. The 33-year-old has struggled to produce when in the lineup -- he has just two goals and three points over his last 17 outings. Philadelphia has a lot up in the air for Tuesday's matchup, as Couturier is one of three forwards listed as a game-time decision against Columbus.
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