Sean Couturier Injury: Out Thursday

Couturier will miss Thursday's tilt against Ottawa because of a lower-body injury, and he's considered day-to-day beyond that.

Couturier has three goals and eight points in 16 appearances in 2024-25. His absence might lead to a meaningful increase in ice time for Ryan Poehling. Morgan Frost will likely draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday. When Couturier is ready to return, he will probably resume his roles on the Flyers' top line and first power-play unit.