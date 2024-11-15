Sean Couturier Injury: Questionable Saturday

Couturier (lower body) will be a game-time call Saturday against the Sabres, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Couturier missed Thursday's contest against the Senators and if he is unable to go Saturday, he is expected to return Monday versus Colorado. Couturier has three goals and five assists in 16 games, but has points in only three games, accentuated by his hat trick and two assist night versus the Wild on Oct. 26.