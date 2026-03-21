Sean Couturier Injury: Remains shelved Saturday

Couturier (upper body) will miss Saturday's road clash against the Sharks, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Couturier is set to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining the injury, which head coach Rick Tocchet deemed to be an issue that wouldn't keep Philadelphia's captain out long term. Overall, Couturier has 29 points, 101 shots on net, 71 hits and 36 blocked shots across 66 games played this season. His next chance to return is Tuesday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets.