Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier Injury: Remains shelved Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Couturier (upper body) will miss Saturday's road clash against the Sharks, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Couturier is set to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining the injury, which head coach Rick Tocchet deemed to be an issue that wouldn't keep Philadelphia's captain out long term. Overall, Couturier has 29 points, 101 shots on net, 71 hits and 36 blocked shots across 66 games played this season. His next chance to return is Tuesday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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