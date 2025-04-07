Fantasy Hockey
Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier Injury: Sustains injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 11:15am

Couturier is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could sideline him against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

For now, Couturier should be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. If the veteran center were to miss out, it would likely mean increased minutes for youngster Karsen Dorwart, while Rodrigo Abols could get back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
