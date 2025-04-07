Sean Couturier Injury: Sustains injury
Couturier is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could sideline him against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
For now, Couturier should be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. If the veteran center were to miss out, it would likely mean increased minutes for youngster Karsen Dorwart, while Rodrigo Abols could get back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday.
