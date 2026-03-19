Sean Couturier Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Couturier (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Los Angeles, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Couturier has seven goals and 29 points in 66 outings in 2025-26. It's not clear how long he'll be out, but head coach Rick Tocchet doesn't think it'll be a long-term absence. Carl Grundstrom might draw back into the lineup Thursday due to Couturier's injury.