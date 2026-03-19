Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Couturier (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Los Angeles, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Couturier has seven goals and 29 points in 66 outings in 2025-26. It's not clear how long he'll be out, but head coach Rick Tocchet doesn't think it'll be a long-term absence. Carl Grundstrom might draw back into the lineup Thursday due to Couturier's injury.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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