Sean Couturier Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Couturier (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Los Angeles, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Couturier has seven goals and 29 points in 66 outings in 2025-26. It's not clear how long he'll be out, but head coach Rick Tocchet doesn't think it'll be a long-term absence. Carl Grundstrom might draw back into the lineup Thursday due to Couturier's injury.
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