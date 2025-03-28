Fantasy Hockey
Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Big night against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 8:04am

Couturier scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

A Montreal turnover midway through the third period sprung Philly for a 2-on-1, and Couturier used Travis Konecny as a decoy before snapping the puck past Jakub Dobes to give the Flyers a 5-2 lead. Remarkably, it was Couturier's first power-play goal of the season. The 32-year-old has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, racking up four goals and eight points over that stretch, and Thursday's performance got Couturier up to 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) on the season in 71 appearances.

