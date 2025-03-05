Sean Couturier News: Buries goal in Tuesday's loss

Couturier scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Couturier's offense has been spotty for much of the campaign, but he has five points and a plus-6 rating over his last five outings. The 32-year-old saw 36 seconds of power-play time Tuesday, his most in a game since Dec. 28 versus the Ducks. Couturier is now at 10 goals, 30 points, 106 shots on net, 39 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 59 appearances. He scores enough to be on the radar in fantasy, but his relatively modest production as a center makes him useful primarily in deeper formats.