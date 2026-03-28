Sean Couturier News: Deposits empty-netter
Couturier scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Couturier's goal streak is up to three games. The 33-year-old isn't letting a fourth-line assignment slow him down on offense, though he gets a few extra shifts than his linemates thanks to his defensive skills. Couturier is now at 10 goals, 32 points, 107 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-5 rating across 69 appearances this season.
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