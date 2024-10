Couturier scored a hat trick on five shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-5 win over Minnesota.

Couturier had one assist in seven outings this season before breaking out offensively in Saturday's victory. He opened the scoring at the 1:18 mark of the first period and completed his first three-goal performance since Jan. 16, 2019, in the third frame. His five points were a regular-season high for the 31-year-old forward.