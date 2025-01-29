Sean Couturier News: Expected to return Wednesday

Couturier (illness) is expected to suit up for Wednesday's road game against New Jersey, NHL.com reports.

Couturier missed Monday's home game against the Devils due to his illness, but he'll be back in action for Wednesday's rematch following a one-game absence. The 32-year-old has made 12 appearances this month, recording a goal, five assists, six blocked shots, six PIM and five hits while averaging 12:51 of ice time.