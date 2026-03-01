Sean Couturier News: Fills empty net

Couturier scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

It's been a while since Couturier last lit the lamp, as his last goal was Dec. 7 versus the Avalanche. He compiled 10 assists, 55 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-8 rating during his 31-game goal drought. The veteran center looks refreshed coming out of the Olympic break, so he could pick up the pace moving forward. He has six goals, 28 points, 93 shots on net, 67 hits and 36 blocked shots over 58 appearances this season.