Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Couturier scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

It's been a while since Couturier last lit the lamp, as his last goal was Dec. 7 versus the Avalanche. He compiled 10 assists, 55 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-8 rating during his 31-game goal drought. The veteran center looks refreshed coming out of the Olympic break, so he could pick up the pace moving forward. He has six goals, 28 points, 93 shots on net, 67 hits and 36 blocked shots over 58 appearances this season.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Couturier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Couturier See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
44 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
51 days ago