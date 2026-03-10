Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Couturier scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Couturier has two goals and an assist over his last six games. He's played better coming out of the Olympic break, but he was on the fourth line Monday, which suggests his opportunities on offense may be limited going forward. Couturier has seven goals, 29 points, 98 shots on net, 67 hits and 36 blocked shots over 62 appearances this season.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
