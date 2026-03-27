Sean Couturier News: Lights lamp Thursday
Couturier scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Couturier has tallied in back-to-back contests. The 33-year-old is currently in a bottom-six role, so his chances of sustaining offense aren't great, though he has the experience to provide decent depth scoring. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 106 shots on net, 72 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 68 appearances.
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