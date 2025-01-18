Sean Couturier News: Manages assist in win

Couturier logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Couturier has three points over his last two games. The 32-year-old center has been stuck in a bottom-six role for a couple of weeks, but his 14:38 of ice time Saturday was his most over nine contests in January. He's at 23 points, 78 shots on net, 31 hits, 28 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances this season. Couturier will be tough to trust in fantasy until he returns to top-six usage.