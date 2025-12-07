Couturier found the back of the net just over two minutes into the contest to give the Flyers an early lead. With the twine finder, the 33-year-old center has five goals, 17 points, 36 shots on goal, 26 hits and 21 blocks across 26 games this season. Philadelphia's captain now has points in back-to-back games and has been one of the team's best options offensively as of late with seven points in his last nine contests. Couturier remains a fringe-roster option in standard fantasy formats, but currently has heightened streaming value with his current run of points. He also provides the category coverage needed to succeed in most formats.