Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Opens scoring in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Couturier scored a goal and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Columbus.

Couturier found the back of the net in his first game back in the lineup after missing Philadelphia's last two games with an upper-body injury. Overall, the 33-year-old center is up to eight goals, 30 points, 104 shots on net, 72 hits and 37 blocked shots across 67 games this season. While the Flyers' captain skated on the team's fourth line Tuesday, he'll likely slot back into a center role as he ramps back up to speed. He holds decent fantasy value in deep leagues for the remainder of the season.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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