Sean Couturier News: Picks up assist in overtime loss

Couturier notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Couturier made his way back to the top line after often toiling in a lower spot in the lineup over the last month. However, it was with second-line wingers when Couturier got on the scoresheet Tuesday, as he set up a Tyson Foerster goal in the second period. The Flyers' forward combinations are almost always in flux, but there's no denying Couturier's ice time has been down. He averaged just 13:07 in January, well under his 16:43 per game for the season. The center is at 25 points, 91 shots on net, 35 hits, 34 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 52 appearances this season. He can still be useful in some fantasy formats, but Couturier is not a must-have player by any means.