Sean Couturier News: Pockets assist Thursday
Couturier logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Couturier hasn't been able to shake off a goal drought that's nearing three months. He's been limited to 10 assists over that 31-game span, and just three of those helpers have come in his last 17 contests. The veteran center is at 27 points, 91 shots on net, 67 hits, 36 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 57 appearances. Couturier is filling a middle-six role and can still contribute on the ice defensively, but his offense isn't fantasy-worthy this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Couturier See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week49 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Couturier See More