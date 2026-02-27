Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Pockets assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Couturier logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Couturier hasn't been able to shake off a goal drought that's nearing three months. He's been limited to 10 assists over that 31-game span, and just three of those helpers have come in his last 17 contests. The veteran center is at 27 points, 91 shots on net, 67 hits, 36 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 57 appearances. Couturier is filling a middle-six role and can still contribute on the ice defensively, but his offense isn't fantasy-worthy this season.

