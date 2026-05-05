Sean Couturier News: Pots goal in Game 2 loss
Couturier scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2.
This was Couturier's first goal of the playoffs. The 33-year-old center has been listed on the fourth line, but he saw a postseason-high 24:51 of ice time in this contest. He's earned a goal, three helpers, 21 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating across eight playoff outings. Couturier may not lead the Flyers' forwards in ice time often anymore, but he'll still be relied on in defensive situations.
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