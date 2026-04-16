Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Ready for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Couturier (rest) was back on the fourth line at practice Thursday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Couturier sat out Tuesday's finale against Montreal. He finished the regular season with 12 goals and 36 points in 78 games.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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