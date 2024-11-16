Sean Couturier News: Ready to rock

Couturier (lower body) will play Saturday versus Buffalo, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Couturier will play on the top line after missing Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa. He has accounted for three goals, five assists, 33 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 16 hits in 16 appearances this season. With Couturier back, Morgan Frost will be scratched versus the Sabres.