Sean Couturier News: Scores game-winning goal in OT

Couturier scored the game-winning goal and also delivered an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Couturier had one of the assists in Morgan Frost's tip-in with 12 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, and the 31-year-old would end up scoring the winning goal with 2:29 left in OT. Couturier has scored in three straight games and seems to be trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign. However, he won't have a lot of fantasy upside until he can consistently record points on a steady basis.