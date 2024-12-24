Sean Couturier News: Scores in return

Couturier scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Couturier welcomed his son into the world, which was why he missed Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets. He then delivered a goal in his first game back, though the Flyers couldn't keep pace with their intrastate rivals. The 32-year-old center is up to seven tallies, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 27 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 33 appearances. Look for Couturier to handle significant minutes as a strong two-way center moving forward, though his defensive duties may occasionally interfere with his scoring production.